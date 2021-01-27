Cape Fear Community College president to receive $26,000 pay raise

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) board of trustees have approved a pay increase for President Jim Morton.

During their meeting on January 21, the board approved a salary increase of $26,000 effective February 1, 2021. Morton’s new salary will be $286,104.

“The board of trustees approved Mr. Morton’s increase based upon his job performance and leadership,” said CFCC Marketing and Community Relation Executive Director Sonya Johnson.

Morton was named President of the college in April 2018. Prior to that appointment, he served as the college’s Executive Vice President as well as Vice President for Business and Financial Services.

Before joining CFCC, Morton was the Finance Director for Wilmington International Airport (ILM) for 15 years.