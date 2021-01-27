Gov. Cooper extends modified Stay-At-Home order, eviction moratorium

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the extension of the current modified Stay-At-Home order until Feb. 28, and plans to keep the eviction moratorium and statewide order allowing to-go mixed drinks sales in place through March.

In early December, Gov. Cooper announced the modified Stay-At-Home order, which was the first set of such restrictions since Memorial Day. The order was extended for three weeks in early January.

The order imposes measures closing non-essential businesses like gyms, restaurants and retail at 10 p.m. nightly, and allowing them to reopen at 5 a.m.

The restrictions also included moving the alcohol curfew to 9 p.m.

Gov. Cooper announced that the new order, including those curfews and restrictions, will stay in place until Feb. 28.

“We are encouraged to see that our COVID numbers have stabilized in recent days, which is good,” he said. “But the reality is that they are still high, and that too many people are still falling seriously ill and dying. The virus is still raging through our communities.”

In the news conference, Gov. Cooper also said the order allowing the sale of to-go mixed drinks will be in effect until March 31. That order was originally issued on Dec. 22 and seeks to reduce the number of people gathering in bars while allowing businesses to increase revenue.

Cooper also is extending the eviction moratorium until March 31.

“Health experts have shown that keeping people in their homes is an important way to slow the virus,” he said. “An evictions moratorium is important as we stay under a Modified Stay at Home Order.”

On Wednesday, North Carolina health officials reported 5,587 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since March to 733,010. Throughout the state, 8,915 people have died from the virus.