International Space Station thriller ‘ISS’ to film soon in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The local film industry is no stranger to stars, but it will now have to deal with billions of them as it hosts a new thriller set about the International Space Station.

LD Entertainment has confirmed that “ISS” from director Gabriela Cowperthwaite will film in the area starting in February. The news was first reported by Deadline.

Chris Messina, best known for series roles on “The Mindy Project” and “Sharp Objects” will lead the cast that also includes Pilou Asbaek, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova.

The film will be set aboard the International Space Station, which houses roughly six astronauts at any given moment. The elaborate interior space station sets will be built on sound stages on the EUE/Screen Gems Studios lot in Wilmington, where all filming will take place.

