BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another big lottery ticket has been sold in Brunswick County.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, a player won $136,854 on Fast Play Tuesday.

The winning $5 Jackpot 777 ticket was purchased at Shallotte Moose Family Center on Holden Beach Road in Shallotte.

NCEL says winning $5 tickets take 50% of the jackpot.