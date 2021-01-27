Wilmington police investigating fatal accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a fatal accident near a busy Wilmington intersection early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road close to Wilmington Fire Station No. 5.

It appears a red pickup was involved in the accident.

Krys Merryman with the Wilmington StarNews reported a pedestrian was struck by a truck at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of Shipyard Boulevard for about two hours.

An eyewitness saw what appeared to be a body taken away from the scene in a coroner’s car.

A truck at the accident scene was towed away.

Police have not released any details at this time.