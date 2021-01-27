Puppy found two days after boat accident along Intracoastal Waterway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Everyone is okay after a boat accident near Trails End Park along the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend.

The viewer who shared video with WWAY says the boat operator and his three-month-old puppy were tossed out of the boat on Saturday.

Several people on boats cruised the banks and waterway looking for the pup, but never found it.

Sunday night, some people at a the park heard a puppy whining, but again couldn’t find it.

Late Monday afternoon, some people heard more whining. A man found the puppy in marsh grass, close to where the boat had been circling.