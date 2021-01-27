Rourk Library in Shallotte reopens to the public

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County’s Rourk Library branch location in Shallotte has reopened to the public Wednesday.

The library temporarily closed on Jan. 19.

The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside pickups for library items have also resumed. The county says Rourk Library will not issue fines for items due between Jan. 19-26 due to the closure. You can return items inside the library or through the book drop outside.

Library patrons are also encouraged to take advantage of the county library system’s extensive virtual services.

More information about Brunswick County’s library system and its virtual services visit here.