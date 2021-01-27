Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have quickly approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear Russia-U.S. arms control, a fast-track action that comes just days before it’s due to expire.

Both houses of parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the New START treaty for five years a day after a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said they agreed to complete the necessary extension procedures in the next few days, according to the Kremlin.

The pact’s extension doesn’t require congressional approval in the U.S., but Russian lawmakers must ratify the move and Putin is to sign the relevant bill into law.