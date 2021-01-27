Suit: Armed group seeking teen targeted Black woman’s home

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A law firm that advocates for victims of discrimination has filed a lawsuit over an incident last year in which it said a Black woman’s home in North Carolina came under siege by an armed group looking for a missing white teenager.

The Washington-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the suit Tuesday in a Pender County court on behalf of Monica Shepard and her son.

- Advertisement -

It said the group went to the home last May 3, seeking a teenage girl who had been reported missing earlier that day but was later found safe. An ex-sheriff’s deputy and more than a dozen others are named as defendants.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)