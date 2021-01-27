Trooper hurt, woman hospitalized after multi-county chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A vehicle chase went through multiple counties and ended with a woman being taken to the hospital on Tuesday night.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over the woman in Johnston County, but she took off, leading troopers onto Interstate 95.

- Advertisement -

The chase then went through Harnett County and ended near Exit 65 on I-95 South in Cumberland County.

The trooper’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle both crashed, ending the pursuit.

The suspect’s car was found against the inside guard rail.

Read more here.