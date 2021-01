WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in a recent shooting on Metting Road in Wilmington.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3600 block of Metting Rd. around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Omar Mosley who had been shot multiple times.

Mosley was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition at that time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington PD.