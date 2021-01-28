600-pound juvenile great white shark ‘pings’ off Bald Head Island coast

Great white shark named Rose (Photo: Ocearch)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A young great white shark pinged off the Cape Fear coast Thursday morning.

According to researchers at OCEARCH, Rose, a 10.5-ft long shark, weighing 600 lbs., pinged off the coast off Bald Head Island around 10:45 a.m.

OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine animals.

Rose was tagged last October in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. According to her track, she has been swimming off the North Carolina for at least a few weeks.

“Rose was tagged on OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2020 and named after Rose Bay not far from where she was tagged,” her biography reads on OCEARCH’s website. “Rose’s name was chosen by our partner SeaWorld who has supported wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and vital ocean health initatives like OCEARCH for decades.”