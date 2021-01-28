600-pound juvenile great white shark ‘pings’ off Bald Head Island coast

According to researchers at OCEARCH, Rose, a 10.5-ft long shark, weighing 600 lbs., pinged off the coast off Bald Head Island around 10:45 a.m.

The award for 1st ping of the day goes to sweet “little” 10 ft 5 in 600 lb juvenile Rose! She’s enjoying the waters off Bald Head Island, NC. The lighthouse here was built in 1817, commissioned by Thomas Jefferson – you might recognize it in the movie Weekend at Bernie’s! 😆🦈💙 pic.twitter.com/HRPYh6hatO — Great White Montauk (@SharkMontauk) January 28, 2021



OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine animals.

Rose was tagged last October in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. According to her track, she has been swimming off the North Carolina for at least a few weeks.

“Rose was tagged on OCEARCH’s Expedition Nova Scotia 2020 and named after Rose Bay not far from where she was tagged,” her biography reads on OCEARCH’s website. “Rose’s name was chosen by our partner SeaWorld who has supported wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and vital ocean health initatives like OCEARCH for decades.”