Brunswick County mass vaccination appointments postponed for weather

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A mass vaccination event was canceled in Brunswick County Wednesday due to weather, leaving some asking why there wasn’t a backup plan.

The drive through event was supposed to be held near the Odell Williamson Auditorium at Brunswick Community College.

A spokesperson for the county says afternoon appointments were postponed out of concern for safety due to lightning and increasing rainfall.

Leland resident Debi Hendricks says she was shocked to learn her vaccine appointment had been canceled and reached out to local and state health departments for answers.

“I suggested perhaps using the auditorium itself, perhaps the gymnasium,” Hendricks said. “This is truly a life or death situation, and how can we get a plan in place for situations like this so we don’t have to cancel 800 vaccines and reschedule them.”

The county says affected patients have been rescheduled for Thursday or another date that works for them, and the closure had no impact on vaccine supply.