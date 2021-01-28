Chinese app TikTok cuts jobs in India following ban

NEW DELHI (AP) — Popular short-video Chinese app TikTok is cutting its workforce in India after hundreds of millions of its users dropped it to comply with a government ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries.

A TikTok statement expressed the hope the company will get a chance to relaunch the app in India to support hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers.

- Advertisement -

The statement didn’t give details, but media reports say it has more than 2,000 employees in India.

China says New Delhi is using national security as an excuse to prohibit Chinese mobile apps.