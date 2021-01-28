Deputies search for man wanted for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl multiple times.

A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to Columbus Regional Medical Center in reference to a rape last July.

An 11-year-old girl reported to authorities that she had been raped multiple times on different occasions by James Patrick McCormick.

CCSO says the incidents occurred in Whiteville. However, additional incidents were reported to have happened in Bladen County.

The sheriff’s office needs your help finding McCormick who is wanted for statutory rape of a child by an adult.

McCormick is described as 6’2” tall and 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was on Pine View Drive in Evergreen.

If you know McCormick’s whereabouts, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.