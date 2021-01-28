Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining according to people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

He is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19.

TMZ was the first to report about Strahan testing positive.

Strahan also works on the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show and appeared remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game.