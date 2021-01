(AP) — Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka has invested in the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League, citing a desire to support women as role models and leaders.

Osaka is the first investor in the Courage since Steve Malik acquired the Western New York Flash and moved the team to North Carolina in 2017.

- Advertisement -

The Courage have won two NWSL titles since the move.

The 10-team NWSL is set to open its ninth season May 15.