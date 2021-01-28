Two dogs found, one still missing after being stolen from Columbus County Animal Shelter

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three dogs were reported stolen from the county’s animal shelter on Wednesday along with multiple catalytic converters.

Deputies responded to the Columbus County Animal Control in Whiteville around 8:30 a.m. in reference to breaking and entering and larceny.

- Advertisement -

When an employee arrived at work, they saw a dog in the front office window and several other dogs loose inside of the building. In the office, a locked money bag was cut open and cash was stolen. After securing the dogs in their kennels, the employee discovered that three dogs were missing. Two of the dogs belong to the Director of Columbus County Animal Control Loretta Shipman. Additionally, four catalytic converters were cut off vehicles that were secured in a fence at the location.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office got a tip that two of the dogs were in the Clarkton area. Investigators went to the home and found the two dogs that belong to Loretta Shipman. The person who bought the dogs were not aware that they were stolen at the time.

Deputies say the dogs were returned to their owner. At this time, one dog is still missing.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 640-6629.