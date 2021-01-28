UNCW Athletics to hold leadership summit on National Girls & Women in Sports Day

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Release)–UNCW Athletics will celebrate the successes and achievements of all female athletes on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, with a special virtual program commemorating the 35th Annual National Girls & Women In Sports Day.

The 1 p.m. program, billed as the National Girls & Women in Sports Day Leadership Summit, is being organized by UNCW Senior Associate Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator Tiffany D. Tucker, and will feature a one-on-one interview with Patti Phillips, chief executive officer of Women Leaders in College Sports. The Leadership Summit will also highlight five industry experts in the areas of business, philanthropy, journalism, wellness and athletics.

JM Lewandowski, a member of UNCW’s beach volleyball team and president of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), will introduce Phillips, who oversees the national organization that develops, connects, and advances women working in college sports.

“The National Girls & Women in Sports Leadership Summit was curated to empower, educate, and develop aspiring female leaders,” said Tucker. “Our student-athletes consistently overachieve in the classroom and on the playing fields; it is equally essential to advance their leadership development, networking opportunities, and public speaking skills.

“The UNCW Department of Athletics mission is to enrich the university through a commitment to developing leadership qualities among its student-athletes. This Leadership Summit shows our commitment to developing holistic leaders.”

The program’s speakers include Dawn Ellerbe, Associate Athletics Director, California State University Northridge; Tami Tranter, Chief Development Officer, USA Hockey; Jennifer Lynne Williams, Director of Athletics, Alabama State University; Molly Sullivan, Sports Broadcaster, CBS Las Vegas; and Lashawn Gee, Author|Mindset Coach|Speaker, ElleGee Wellness Solutions.

Five UNCW student-athletes will introduce the speakers. They are Makiya Spencer (women’s track and field), Annabelle Schall (volleyball), Evan Arsenault (women’s swimming and diving), Micah Hoggatt (women’s basketball) and Dominique Travers (softball).

Links to watch the show: YouTube | https://bit.ly/3900r40, Facebook| (https://bit.ly/3sf3wJ3