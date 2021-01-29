2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two San Francisco Bay Area residents have sued the fast-food chain Subway alleging that its tuna is “anything but tuna” and calling it “tuna salad” constitutes fraud and false advertising.

The East Bay Times reported Thursday that two Alameda County residents claim in their lawsuit filed last week in federal court that samples of Subway’s tuna analyzed at a lab contained “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna.”

The complaint doesn’t say precisely what their lab tests discovered in lieu of tuna.

Subway says the accusations are reckless and improper and that it will “vigorously defend itself.”