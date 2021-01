COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus Career and College Academy will remain in 100% virtual instruction from February 1-10, according to the district.

“CCCA has a high number of staff quarantined and we are unable to reopen the school and monitor all students,” Columbus County Schools wrote online.

In-person instruction will begin February 11 for Group A and February 12 for Group B.

Regular schedule will resume February 15.

All other schools will return to in-person instruction as planned.