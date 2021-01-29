Emergency shelter opens for homeless in Wilmington as temperatures drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Temperatures are rapidly dropping across the Cape Fear, meaning those without homes could be in danger.

An emergency shelter has opened at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market Street.

Reverend Randy Evans of the Feast Gathering United Methodist Church says his organization has partnered with Trinity and Switching Gears to open the shelter for the homeless.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has complicated things, but they are working to keep everyone safe.

“We have to be really sensitive physically and spiritually, but at the end of the day we’re in a predicament where somebody is going to freeze versus trying to live under the protocols,” Evans said. “So we do the best that we can, we offer masks to everyone, we try to distance as much as we can. We have hand sanitizer, all of our food is individually packaged.”

The shelter will be open again Friday. Doors open at 6:30 pm.