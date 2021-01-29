Film productions line up for Wilmington as 2021 looks to be action packed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Our area has been known as “Hollywood East” for years now, and lately the action is bigger than it has been in ages.

After several production setbacks due to the pandemic, the film industry is coming back to life.

“The Black Phone” is the latest movie to announce plans to film in the area. It stars four-time Academy Award Nominee Ethan Hawke.

It joins three other major projects setting up shop for the next couple of months with more on the way.

“Right now we don’t see it slowing down anytime soon,” Johnny Giffin, Wilmington Regional Film Commission director. “We’ve got other projects that are lined up that are hoping to come in here soon. So we certainly think this increase in business that we’ve had is going to continue on into the future.”

