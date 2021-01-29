Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is cancer free, daughter says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Former Carolina Panthers head coach and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera is officially cancer free, his daughter announced Thursday.
Courtney Rivera tweeted the news expressing appreciation to an outpouring of thoughts and prayers the family received throughout the day.
“Thank you all for the love and prayers just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!,” Courtney Rivera tweeted.
Ron Rivera himself tweeted a feel-good photo Thursday night, saying “Thank you everyone for your prayers, letters, texts & notes of encouragement & support. It truly made a difference in my treatment & recovery.”