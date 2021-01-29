New Hanover County breaks ground on The Healing Place treatment facility

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County held a groundbreaking on Friday for The Healing Place of New Hanover County treatment facility, a peer-led residential drug and alcohol recovery facility, that will be located on Medical Center Drive.

The Healing Place will be based on a recovery model that originated at The Healing Place of Louisville, Kentucky, and will offer 100 beds to men and 100 beds to women seeking treatment for addiction. It will be the only peer-led residential recovery program in Southeastern North Carolina to provide treatment to both men and women at no cost to the individual.

“New Hanover County has been one of the hardest hit areas for the opioid epidemic in the state,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “And right now, more than 25,000 adults in eastern North Carolina are in need of drug or alcohol treatment, but they are uninsured or don’t have easy access to treatment. The Healing Place of New Hanover County will help fill this gap by providing treatment resources to anyone who needs it, at no cost to the person. So today’s groundbreaking brings hope and a promise that there will soon be more help to fight this disease.”

The Healing Place of New Hanover County will be open to anyone living with alcohol and other drug addictions, and will offer an overnight emergency shelter, non-medical detox, and a long-term, 12-step residential peer-run recovery program. Construction on the Healing Place will begin in February 2021 and is anticipated to be complete, with the facility operational in May 2022.

Learn more about The Healing Place of New Hanover County at NHCgov.com/Healing-Place.