New Hanover soccer stays unbeaten taking down Topsail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The New Hanover boys soccer team continued their hot start on Thursday night, the Wildcats used an early first half lead to cruise to the 8-1 win over the Topsail Pirates.

The quick start for New Hanover was propelled by goals from Aidan Payne and Charlie Letson in the first 18 minutes of the match. The win improves the Wildcats record to now (2-0) on the year, while the Pirates drop their first game of the season.

Topsail will be back in action tomorrow night when they host the Laney Buccaneers. New Hanover is off until Monday when the Wildcats travel to Buc Town to take on that same Laney team.