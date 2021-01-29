North Carolina man accused of messaging child for sex

LEXINGTON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a man of soliciting a child by a text message for sex in exchange for money.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Grady Louis Shipman of Lexington messaged a child under 16 on Facebook Messenger soliciting sex.

Authorities began an investigation and served a search warrant at his residence on Wednesday.

Shipman was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of a child less than 16 by a computer or other electronic media device for the purpose of committing an unlawful sex act.

Shipman was given a $75,000 secured bond, but it isn’t known if he has an attorney.