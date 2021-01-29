Ocean Isle Beach man drives four hours for vaccine as supply remains low

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — With another mass vaccination clinic this weekend in Charlotte, thousands are expected to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
At last weekend’s clinic at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Terry Jackson says he drove nearly four hours from Ocean Isle Beach to get his first dose.
“Yes, it was definitely worth the four-hour drive,” he said.
The 65-year-old Rock Hill native, joined 15,000-plus at the speedway who received their first dose.
“Everybody was so professional, so pleasant,” he added about the staff.
WBTV asked Atrium Health for a breakdown of where people lived, we were told to contact the state. The state responded saying they don’t have information from specific events.