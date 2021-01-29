Ocean Isle Beach man drives four hours for vaccine as supply remains low

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — With another mass vaccination clinic this weekend in Charlotte, thousands are expected to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At last weekend’s clinic at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Terry Jackson says he drove nearly four hours from Ocean Isle Beach to get his first dose.

- Advertisement -

“Yes, it was definitely worth the four-hour drive,” he said.

The 65-year-old Rock Hill native, joined 15,000-plus at the speedway who received their first dose.

“Everybody was so professional, so pleasant,” he added about the staff.

WBTV asked Atrium Health for a breakdown of where people lived, we were told to contact the state. The state responded saying they don’t have information from specific events.

Read more here.