Pender health officials ‘frustrated’ over lack of ample COVID vaccine supply

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Health Department administered more than 800 vaccinations this week. Of those 800 doses, 680 were patients who received their first dose and 120 patients received their second dose.

“To date, the health department has administered their total allocation of approximately 2,800 vaccines,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health and Human Services director. “We are waiting for additional shipments.”

The health department continues to follow the Center for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

“We continue to serve our population of citizens ages 65 and up,” said Moser. “We remain in Group 2 of the CDC’s vaccination plan, which includes our senior adult population and frontline healthcare personnel.”

“Next week we will receive 500 doses from the state,” said Moser. “This does not include the second doses we will administer to our patients.”

Moser said the health department doesn’t stockpile vaccine. Appointments are made based upon the amount of vaccine the county receives from the state.

“It is very frustrating to us, as public health officials, to not have an ample supply of vaccine,” said Moser.

Moser added that military veterans, ages 65 and older, may call the Wilmington VA for vaccine availability.

On Jan. 20, Pender County opened a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination information center. The center has received more than 6,000 calls. The COVID-19 vaccine call center is open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide vaccination information. The number is 910-663-4200.