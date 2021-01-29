Solar powered picnic tables installed at Brunswick County high schools

Solar powered picnic tables were installed at high schools this week. The unique tables are enabled with a charging station and Wi-Fi hot spot.

Brunswick County Schools says they are designed to provide self-sustaining “green” energy via sunshine and are made completely out of recycled materials.

The energy savings partnership between BCS and Schneider Electric started in 2017. It’s expected to save the school system more than $23 million in energy consumption over the 17 years of the project.

BCS says one of the goals of the partnership is to find ways to use the project as a teaching tool for students and promote the use of numerous “green” initiatives.

The company says the tables are the first of several smaller tools to help the district become better stewards of natural resources.