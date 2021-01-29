Treasurer suggests state should look to Chic-fil-A for vaccine distribution advice

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell suggested Thursday that “if all fails” the state should get advice from Chick-fil-A to try to improve the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged the frustrations some people have experienced as he toured Piedmont Health SeniorCare in Pittsboro but said the state is making progress.

“We’ve seen a mad scramble for a lot of people to try to find places (to get vaccinated),” he said. “In a few more days, we’ll be at a million doses that have gone off the shelf in North Carolina. We are working on a system to have all of the first doses that we get from the government out within a week.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, out of almost 1.2 million doses that have arrived in North Carolina for providers to administer, 70 percent of those doses have gone to people. Of the first doses that have arrived, 88 percent have been administered.

