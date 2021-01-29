Upcoming PHS varsity girls basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Three upcoming Pender High School varsity girls basketball games have been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

The games were against East Carteret on Jan. 29, at Heide Trask on Feb. 2 and against Richlands on Feb. 5.

“It’s certainly disappointing to pause the season, but safety remains a focal point during these uncertain times,” Pender High athletic director Matt Davis said. “We look forward to resuming competition in February.”

The Pender girls will resume play on Feb. 9 at home against Southwest. The Patriots have already worked to reschedule the Coastal 8 games that have been postponed. East Carteret will travel to Burgaw on Feb. 11, while the Patriots will be at Heide Trask on Feb. 17. Pender will host Richlands on Feb. 18.

The school system announced on Thursday that five upcoming Heide Trask High School varsity boys basketball games were also postponed due to COVID-19.