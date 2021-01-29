Wilmington’s End of Days Distillery celebrates one year in business

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — End of Days Distillery is celebrating one year in business, and a very interesting year at that.

Just weeks after opening their doors in February 2020, the distillery had to shut down its lounge to customers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They soon transitioned to making homemade hand sanitizer since many stores sold out quickly at the start of the pandemic.

Co-owner Shane Faulkner says the FDA has since cracked down on homemade sanitizer distribution, and they will be giving away the rest of their supply.

“We’re going to be bottling that in the next couple of weeks and just going to ship it out to restaurants, bars, ultimately those that support us, we’re going to just supply them with everything they need,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner says with all things considered it’s been a great year, with the distillery’s spirits winning multiple awards. He thanks the Wilmington community for all their support.

The distillery will soon be doing tastings of their two year bourbon. Their spirits can be found in ABC stores across North Carolina, and can be purchased online in other areas.

