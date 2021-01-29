Wrightsville Beach Museum, Cape Fear Literacy Council team up for book drive this weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Museum and Cape Fear Literacy Council are teaming up this weekend for a book drive.

You can drop off new or used books at the museum’s outdoor collection site from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Cape Fear Literacy Council has been helping adult learners with reading, math, and computer skills for 35 years.

Your donation will go a long way in help further it’s important work.

“We stock the little free libraries at the Wilmington housing authority, and other non-profits give out books to their clients,” Anne Stokley with CFLC said. “So your used book will get into the hands of some new reader, and the literacy council profits from your donation.”

Stokley says the every donation will have a major impact.