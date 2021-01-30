130 more people die of COVID-19, but percent positive rate and hospitalizations down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The state’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 6,168 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total statewide to 752,627.

Throughout the state, 130 more people have died from the virus. That brings the total to 9,287.

With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,883 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout North Carolina, down 165 from Friday.

This is the first time North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 3,000 since late December.

The state’s percent positive rate of tests is currently 8.4%, which is down slightly from Friday’s 8.7%.