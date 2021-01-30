Dozens brave the cold waters at Wrightsville Beach to raise money for local police

WRIGHSTVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people took an icy plunge in the ocean this afternoon to raise money and awareness for the Wrightsville Beach Police Department benevolent association.

Despite water temperatures around 50 degrees and air temperatures in the lower 30s, participants took to the water as part of the police department’s ‘Freezin’ for a reason’ fundraiser.

The more than 2,000 dollars raised from the event will go towards helping officers and their families in times of great need.

Although it was a chilly day for the event, many people say it was well worth it.

“Truth is, your hearts are warmed when you see lots of people come out early in the morning to stand around in the cold and watch you do something fun,” chief of police Dave Squires said. “Truly it is somewhat heart-warming.”

“It’s nice for everybody to get out, and be able to enjoy something fun, considering that we’ve had a little bit of a time the past couple of years,” detective Tonya Baker added.

After the strong turnout, organizers say they are considering another event like this one towards the end of this year.