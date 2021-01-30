Full Court Press: January 29, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School basketball is heating up across the Cape Fear with under a month left to go in the regular season for public schools. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down all the highlights on this weeks Full Court Press.
Below, are the final scores from Friday night’s high school basketball action.
GIRLS
North Brunswick 29 , Hoggard 63
Topsail 36 , New Hanover 46
Laney 38 , South Brunswick 31
Ashley 78 , West Brunswick 28
West Bladen 39 , East Columbus 31
Red Springs 14 , East Bladen 59
West Columbus 30 , South Columbus 35
Cape Fear Academy 45 , Harrells Christian 28
Coastal Christian 51 , Fayetteville Academy 21
BOYS
North Brunswick 45 , Hoggard 60
Topsail 47 , New Hanover 55
Laney 50 , South Brunswick 38
Ashley 55 , West Brunswick 43
West Bladen 75 , East Columbus 77
Red Springs 48 , East Bladen 43
West Columbus 58 , South Columbus 46
Cape Fear Academy 59 , Harrells Christian 39
Coastal Christian 57 , Fayetteville Academy 24
Wilmington Christian Academy 49 , Wilson Christian 72