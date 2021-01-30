Full Court Press: January 29, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School basketball is heating up across the Cape Fear with under a month left to go in the regular season for public schools. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down all the highlights on this weeks Full Court Press.

Below, are the final scores from Friday night’s high school basketball action.

GIRLS

North Brunswick 29 , Hoggard 63

Topsail 36 , New Hanover 46

Laney 38 , South Brunswick 31

Ashley 78 , West Brunswick 28

West Bladen 39 , East Columbus 31

Red Springs 14 , East Bladen 59

West Columbus 30 , South Columbus 35

Cape Fear Academy 45 , Harrells Christian 28

Coastal Christian 51 , Fayetteville Academy 21

BOYS

North Brunswick 45 , Hoggard 60

Topsail 47 , New Hanover 55

Laney 50 , South Brunswick 38

Ashley 55 , West Brunswick 43

West Bladen 75 , East Columbus 77

Red Springs 48 , East Bladen 43

West Columbus 58 , South Columbus 46

Cape Fear Academy 59 , Harrells Christian 39

Coastal Christian 57 , Fayetteville Academy 24

Wilmington Christian Academy 49 , Wilson Christian 72