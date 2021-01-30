Hundreds of COVID-19 deaths reported in congregate care facilities amid vaccination efforts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Congregate-care facilities remain hotbeds for COVID-19 with a third of North Carolina’s 2,409 deaths this month connected to the facilities.

As COVID-19 deaths accelerate across the state, more than 260 residents in these settings have died in the past week.

Throughout the pandemic, nursing homes and prisons across the country have experienced massive outbreaks because of the lack of social distancing possible.

“Many providers despite their efforts had outbreaks in their communities and still continue to have outbreaks in their communities and it gets tiring after a time,” explained Jeff Horton, the executive director of the North Carolina Senior Living Association. “Donning and dosing personal protective equipment, screening everybody every day. I think there is some burn out there.”

