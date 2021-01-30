Largest dinosaur drive-thru experience in North America coming to zMAX Dragway

By
WWAY News
-
0
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru coming to zMax Dragway (Photo: Jurassic Quest)

CONCORD, N.C. (WSOC) — The nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit will transform zMAX Dragway into an interactive drive-thru experience Feb. 12-21.

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will feature more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a giant megalodon shark. The animatronic dinos will be displayed in realistic scenes, allowing guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the lifelike dinosaur exhibits, guests will have opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and Jurassic Quest’s team of dino trainers.

A commemorative safari-style photo of your vehicle and family is included with admission.

Read more here.