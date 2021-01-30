Largest dinosaur drive-thru experience in North America coming to zMAX Dragway

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will feature more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a giant megalodon shark. The animatronic dinos will be displayed in realistic scenes, allowing guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

In addition to the lifelike dinosaur exhibits, guests will have opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and Jurassic Quest’s team of dino trainers.