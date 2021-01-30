Myrtle Beach to extend mask mandate through February

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune plans to extend the emergency declaration for COVID-19 through the month of February, according to a meeting schedule for the City of Myrtle Beach.

The action automatically extends the executive order requiring city residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and service establishments, as well as in public spaces at hotels and other enclosed spaces.

Customers must wear a mask in enclosed areas of retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, personal care businesses, professional services and gyms and fitness centers.

