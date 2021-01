NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — It’s tax season. And in New Hanover County, residents can take advantage of free tax drop-off filing starting Monday.

Residents can choose to drop off tax paperwork and required documentation at one of three sites.

Because of COVID-19, most sites aren’t allowing in-person appointments, and require calling ahead to schedule drop-off appointments and for pre-filing instructions.

Residents can take advantage of free preparation through April 9th.