North Carolina reports highest number of workplace deaths in a decade, Department of Labor says

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Ninety-one workers died on the job in 2020, marking the highest number of work-related deaths in a decade, according to a report released by the state Department of Labor on Friday.
In a year troubled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said there were 26 COVID-19 related deaths. The remaining 65 deaths were non-COVID-19 work-related fatalities.
In the report, the Department of Labor took into account that not everyone had the ability to work from home, which would then lead to a higher probability of exposure to COVID-19, most notably in areas including healthcare facilities such as hospitals, medical doctor offices, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
“Safety and health are in the forefront of all of our minds as we work to navigate this current public health crisis,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said.”