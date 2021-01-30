One Love Tennis holds drive-thru food drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Saturday, one group of volunteers handed out bags of groceries to the community.

One Love Tennis held their monthly drive-thru food drive at their headquarters on 1406 Orange Street.

Volunteers gathered from 10 am to 2 pm, giving out essentials like bread, vegetables, and fruit to those who needed it, and collecting donation from those who didn’t.

Lennie Simpson, the group’s founder said it’s all apart of their plan to help better their community, one hungry child at a time.

“Our kids are the most important thing,” said Simpson. “And we have got to learn in this community, to find a way to pull together. We’ve got to find a way to talk to each other. And we’ve got to find a way to rise up together in this community.”

If you’re interested in helping out, Simpson said with the start of online classes, their academic enrichment program is in need of tutors. To learn more about that and their other programs like the drive-thru food drive, click this link.