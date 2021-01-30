Proposed bill to reopen NC schools won’t use education funding as leverage for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A key Republican lawmaker working on a proposed bill to require schools to reopen amidst the pandemic told ABC11 education funding is not currently being discussed as a means to coax those schools into allowing in-person learning.

Senator Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), a co-chair of the Senate Education Committee, said negotiations are ongoing with several stakeholders, including the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is a critical time,” Ballard said in an interview with ABC11. “I’m committed to the cries of parents, teachers, and school personnel who reached out who want to see these kids excel and reach their potential. I’m supportive of every effort to try to make that happen.”

