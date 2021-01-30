Russia warn Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have issued a strong public warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman cited the coronavirus pandemic and said Saturday that protest participants found in violation of epidemiological regulations could face criminal charges.

Moscow police plan to restrict movement in the center of the city on Sunday.

A demonstration is scheduled to take place in Lubyanka Square, where the Federal Security Service is headquartered.

Navalny claims the agency arranged to have him poisoned in August with a Soviet-era nerve agent on behalf of the Kremlin.

The Russian government has denied a role in the 44-year-old’s poisoning.