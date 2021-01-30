SC teenager first in state to die from rare COVID-19-related condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSOC) — A South Carolina 17-year-old died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, health officials announced on Friday.
The teen’s death is the first related to MIS-C reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The teenager, who lived in the Upstate region, died from MIS-C on Jan. 27, health officials said. No other information about the case was released.
“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19.”