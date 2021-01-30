SCGOP formally censures Congressman Tom Rice after vote to impeach Trump

Members of the South Carolina Republican Party voted Saturday to formally censure U.S. Rep. Tom Rice after the lawmaker voted to impeach former President Donald Trump a week after the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Rice was one of ten Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump. Rice said the president’s speech on Jan. 6 outside the U.S. Capitol incited the potential for violence.

After the vote, a letter and potential resolution at the grassroots level started forming in the South Carolina 7th Congressional District, the SCGOP said.

“We made our disappointment clear the night of the impeachment vote. Trying to impeach a president, with a week left in his term, is never legitimate and is nothing more than a political kick on the way out the door,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

