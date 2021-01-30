Suspension of fingerprinting for employment and pistol permits

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have suspended all fingerprinting for employment and pistol permits until further notice.

The delay is due to the high volume of COVID-19 cases in the county.

- Advertisement -

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says, “We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause you, however, the safety of our employees is important to us.”

They continue, “Hopefully, we can resume fingerprinting in the near future depending on the spread of COVID-19.”