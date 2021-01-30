Thousands line up for 3-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — Thousands lined up Friday for the first of a 3-day mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium.
19,000 people will receive their first dose of the shot during the clinic. Those attending must have an appointment.
Atrium Health said Friday that new spots have opened up for this weekend’s clinic for those who qualify.
People had their temperature checked Friday as they entered the stadium, and then had to go through several checkpoints before they could get vaccinated.