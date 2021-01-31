First homicide of the year under investigation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the city’s first homicide of 2021.

According to WPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Campbell Street around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers arriving on-scene found a 31-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

WPD detectives are investigating leads, and ask anyone with information to call 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app to remain anonymous.

In a news release, department spokesperson Jessica Williams wrote “Our prayers are with the victim’s family. This is the first homicide in Wilmington in 2021.”